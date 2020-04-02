|
|
Marie Adair
West Des Moines - Marie Adair, 96, went to the arms of her Lord and Savior on April 2, 2020.
She was born November 26, 1923, in Lynnville, Kentucky, to Tommy Cole Poyner and Jenny Puckett Poyner. The only girl of four children. She graduated with honors with an associate's degree from Murray State University. Higher education was important to Marie, and she made sure her grandchildren and great-grandchildren would have the opportunity.
Smart, determined, energetic, caring, and giving, Marie was a Breaker of Glass Ceilings. She was one of the first female directors of a solid waste agency in the US. Marie was a keynote speaker at several Solid Waste conventions across the country. Marie started her career working in the Iowa State Legislature, moving to the Iowa Liquor Commission before becoming Director at Metro. Several months after retirement, she was asked to come back "to straighten things out." She stayed an additional six months, eventually leaving to return home to care for her ailing husband. Marie was a longtime member of West Des Moines Methodist Church and was active in the Quilters Club.
Arthur Adair, Jr. had the privilege of marrying this beautiful southern belle on September 5, 1941. They enjoyed traveling together, especially if it included fishing. He loved to fish, and she loved to out fish him. They were married for 63 years before his passing in 2005.
If life could be measured in pies and cookies, Marie would have outlived everyone. She baked one+ pie a week and baked literally millions of her never to be matched, one-of-a-kind chocolate chip cookies. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends, always ready with southern hospitality and an accent to match. Her laugh was always full, just like the hearts of those she would meet.
Marie is survived by her sons Dan (Carolyn) of Florida and Ron (Marcia) of West Des Moines, two adoring grandchildren Evan (Maria) of St. Louis, Alison (Bryce) Ritter, of Bismarck and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three siblings, three sisters-in-law, and an infant daughter. Nieces, nephews, and cousins she hadn't seen in years still called, wrote letters and cards.
We loved her deeply and will live the rest of our lives missing her.
A service of remembrance for Marie will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Marie's name may be made to the of Iowa (1730 28th St, West Des Moines, IA 50266) or www.alz.org/iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020