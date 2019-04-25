Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Scione
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Antoinette "Toni" Scione


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marie Antoinette "Toni" Scione Obituary
Marie Antoinette "Toni" Scione

Des Moines - Marie Antoinette "Toni" Scione, 75, was surrounded by her family when God called her home on April 22, 2019.

Toni was born September 24, 1943 in Des Moines to Joseph and Agnes DiSalvo. She was a native Southsider and graduated from Lincoln High School. Toni worked as a police dispatcher for many years. She loved the outdoors, traveling, boating and soaking up the sun. Toni enjoyed going to plays, reading, doing puzzles and she was an avid Nascar fan.

Toni is survived by her loving daughters, Michelle and Gina; four amazing grandchildren, Anthony, Christine, Jake and Dakota; siblings, JoAnn Crane and Joe DiSalvo; and a host of extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Theresa.

The family will greet friends Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. with the Eulogy at 6 p.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League in loving memory of Toni.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now