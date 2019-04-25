|
Marie Antoinette "Toni" Scione
Des Moines - Marie Antoinette "Toni" Scione, 75, was surrounded by her family when God called her home on April 22, 2019.
Toni was born September 24, 1943 in Des Moines to Joseph and Agnes DiSalvo. She was a native Southsider and graduated from Lincoln High School. Toni worked as a police dispatcher for many years. She loved the outdoors, traveling, boating and soaking up the sun. Toni enjoyed going to plays, reading, doing puzzles and she was an avid Nascar fan.
Toni is survived by her loving daughters, Michelle and Gina; four amazing grandchildren, Anthony, Christine, Jake and Dakota; siblings, JoAnn Crane and Joe DiSalvo; and a host of extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Theresa.
The family will greet friends Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. with the Eulogy at 6 p.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League in loving memory of Toni.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 25, 2019