Services
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
First Church of the Open Bible
2200 Beaver Avenue
Des Moines, IA
Marie C. Smith


1922 - 2019
Marie C. Smith Obituary
Marie C. Smith

- - Born April 16, 1922 in Charles City, IA and passed away July 20, 2019 in Jenks, OK. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1940 and Open Bible Institute in Des Moines in 1944. Marie and her husband, Rev. Frank W. Smith pastored the First Church of the Open Bible in Des Moines, IA for 37 ½ years. After losing Frank, her husband of 52 years, she moved to Tulsa to be near family. She is survived by her children, Joyce Grimes (Edward), Jan Odom (Phil), and Jonathan Smith (Lynne); 12 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. Her parting words to all her loving family and precious friends, "I'll greet you all in Heaven!!" Memorial Service Monday, September 9, 2019, 10:30 A.M., First Church of the Open Bible, 2200 Beaver Avenue, Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register from Aug. 25 to Sept. 8, 2019
