Marie Crook
Marie E. Crook, 79, passed away on February 19th, 2020. She was born in Des Moines, IA on July 9th, 1940 to Ray and Ruth McCoy.
In 1959 Marie married Richard Ceretti and to this union two children were born, Tim and Valerie Cerretti.
In 1976 she married Larry Crook and they celebrated 47 years of marriage together.
Marie worked at the Veterans Administration in the Federal Building for 35+ years. Then for another 20 years for the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) before finally retiring to enjoy family, friends, and her pets. She was strong willed, independent, loving, and caring.
Marie was a devoted animal lover and her and Larry enjoyed many dogs, cats, and her beloved horses over the years.
She was very knowledgeable about the care and health of animals and shared that with many.
She spoiled us all in her own specials ways of which were many. She will be greatly missed!
Surviving Marie are husband Larry of Des Moines, IA, son Tim (Loretta) of Granger, IA, daughter Valeria of Maricopa, AZ, 2 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time, per her wishes. Donations in her memory may be directed toward the Animal Rescue League (ARL).
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020