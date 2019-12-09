|
|
Marie Johnson
West Des Moines - Marie Johnson, 64, died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Bishop Drumm Retirement Center in Johnston. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm, Wednesday, December 11th at Iles Westover Chapel where a Vigil Service will begin at 7 pm. Funeral services will be 9:30 am Thursday, December 12th at Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapel at Bishop Drumm. Burial will follow at Waukee Cemetery.
Marie was born May 11, 1955 in Vermillion, SD to Dr. Charles and Mary (Blair) Johnson. She was a graduate of Dowling High School in West Des Moines. Marie had worked as a receptionist for her father and at McDonalds for many years. She enjoyed cross stitch, collecting and showing buttons with her mother and making handmade gifts for family and friends.
Survivors include her siblings: Carla Johnson of Baltimore, MD, Kurt (Joyce) Johnson of Panora, Michelle (John) McManus of Bondurant, Bob (Merry) Johnson of Earlham, Chris (Barb) Johnson of Dallas Center, Patty (Steve) Pauly of Winterset, Joe Johnson of West Des Moines and Theresa (Ric) Cortez of Spring Hill, KS; foster sister, Dianne Wood of Mingo; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Marie was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jim Johnson.
Her family would like to thank Immanuel Pathways, Bishop Drumm and Every Step Hospice for their care of Marie for the last several years.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Drumm Retirement Center. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019