Marie Jordan
Urbandale - Marie Jordan of Urbandale, Iowa passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. The cause of death was a COVID-19 related illness. Marie was married for 49 happy years to Jim Jordan, who preceded her in death in 2003. Marie was born on July 9, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA to Eugene and Marie McNally. The oldest of five children, she was a graduate of Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls and Fitzgerald Mercy School of Nursing in Philadelphia. Stricken by polio in 1954, she overcame the illness to become the loving and supportive mother of seven children, who now mourn her passing: James (Marilyn) of Pennington NJ, Thomas (Holly) of Johnston, Julie Metros of Johnston, Patricia Smith (Sam) of Granger, Barbara Tillinghast (David) of Urbandale, Clare Jordan (Terry) of West Burke, VT and John of Scottsdale AZ. She was the grandmother of eighteen and great-grandmother of ten, who will miss her deeply. She is also survived by her sister Dolores, brother Michael and pre-deceased by her brother Gene and sister Patricia. Marie's ability to cope with adversity - polio, job transfers, opening a small business, breast cancer, the accidental death of husband, Jim, - provides her family and friends with an example of perseverance and inner strength to be admired and emulated. Due to the pandemic, a memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Donations in Marie's memory may be made to - Iowa and the March of Dimes.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020