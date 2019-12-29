|
|
Marie Torbensen
Stanton - Services for Marie Celeste Torbensen, 83, who passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, in Stanton, IA, will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Marie was born on August 13, 1936, in Rhode Island. She had lived most of her adult life in Moorhead, Elkhorn and Hamburg, IA before moving to Stanton, IA. She had worked as a cook at the Danish Inn in Elkhorn before working as a librarian at the Hamburg Public Library. She enjoyed cooking, playing with her grandchildren, crafting, reading and cross word puzzles.
Survivors include her children, Karen (Jim) Westbrook and Brian Torbensen; grandchildren, Austin (Leilani) Nichols and Nick Torbensen; great-grandchild, Anthony Pacheco. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Torbensen.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Thursday at Overton Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the Hamburg Public Library. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019