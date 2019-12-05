|
|
Mariel Ann Reed
Pendleton, IN - Mariel Ann Reed 82, of Pendleton, Indiana, passed away November 27, 2019.
She was born July 15, 1937, in Iowa, the daughter of Dwight and Williams. She was one of 4 siblings. Her brothers were John and Mike, her Sister is Lynn. She graduated from Indianola High School and attended Simpson College.
Mariel met Charles Reed, her future husband at Simpson College. Mariel and Charles Reed relocated to Stevensville Michigan where they made their home for over fifty years. Mariel Worked in Personal at Whirlpool in Benton Harbor Michigan, was a substitute teacher, owned an Educational Supply store and served as the Treasurer for the Village of Stevensville.
Mariel and Charles eventually moved to Pendleton Indiana to be closer to their grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Reed and survived by her children Kelley Reed Branham of Pendleton Indiana, Jeff Reed of Stevensville Michigan and grandchildren Cody Branham, Casey Branham and Kiara Reed.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, 2019