Services
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Glendale Cemetery
4909 University Ave
Des Moines, IA

Marietta K. (Julich) Taube

Marietta K. (Julich) Taube Obituary
Marietta K. Taube (nee Julich)

Maplewood, MN - March 21, 1941 - April 6, 2019

Age 78, of Maplewood, MN. Graduate of Valley High School, Class of 1959. Lived in West Des Moines until moving to St. Paul, MN in 1999. Loved following Professional football and golf, current events and playing card games. Preceded in death by her father, Stephen; mother, Virginia; brothers, Charles and LeRoy. Survived by brother, Robert (Cheryl); sisters-in-Law, Joyce Julich and Denise Dahl; aunt, Shirley Robertson and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Graveside service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 27th at Glendale Cemetery, 4909 University Ave, Des Moines, IA. Instead of flowers, please consider making a donation to MaryJo Copeland's Sharing and Caring Hands for the Homeless in Marietta's name. Thank You. May God grant Marietta eternal peace.

Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 21, 2019
