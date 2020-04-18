Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Service
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Facebook Live Feed
Marilee Hicks Obituary
Marilee Hicks

Des Moines formerly of Indianola - Marilee Hicks, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Friday, April 17, 2020. Due to Federal and State regulations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private, but you may join into our Facebook Live Feed starting at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 23, 2020. Burial will be in the I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Indianola, IA.

Surviving are her children, Cathy Taggart of Des Moines, Donald Hicks of Chariton, David (Vicky) Hicks of Des Moines, and daughter-in-law, Janet Hicks of Grovetown, GA; Six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Clifford; parents, Burt and Ruby; son, Ronald Hicks; brother, Arvid Gose; and sister-in-law, Pauline.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Marilee's memory by sharing a special moment with family and enjoying a strawberry shake. To submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
