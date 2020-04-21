|
Marilee Hicks
Des Moines formerly of Indianola - Marilee Hicks, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Friday, April 17, 2020. Due to Federal and State regulations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private, but you may join into our Facebook Live Feed starting at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 23, 2020. Burial will be in the I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Indianola, IA.
Marilee was born March 9, 1929, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Bert and Ruby Gose. She had a brother Arvid and they lived in Indianola.
Marilee was married 65 years to Clifford Hicks. They spent the majority of their life farming and Marilee was a secretary to the Pleasantville Middle School principal and worked in the Marion and Warren County Treasurer's office.
They had 4 children, Cathy Taggart, twins, Ronald and Donald Hicks, and David Hicks.
Marilee and Clifford enjoyed traveling, camping, gardening, and dancing. They volunteered with the Indianola Balloon Classic. Marilee was an excellent cook and great hostess of family events. She also enjoyed her involvement with the Red Hat Society and was quite the line dancer. She was known for solving Wheel of Fortune puzzles and reading the newspaper.
Marilee was an incredibly special person who was devoted to her family. She will always be remembered for her generosity, humility, integrity, forgiveness, and unconditional love.
Surviving are her children, Cathy Taggart of Des Moines, Donald Hicks of Chariton, David (Vicky) Hicks of Des Moines, and daughter-in-law, Janet Hicks of Grovetown, GA.
Marilee will be remembered fondly by her 6 grandchildren: Ryan Taggart, Jill Oldham, Jenny (James) McNew, Alicia (Nate) Gross, Jen (Evan) Hicks, and Anna Crewe. The best grandmas get promoted to great grandma and Marilee was proud of her 5 great grandchildren. She absolutely adored Brody Oldham, Claire Oldham, Norah Gross, Sawyer McNew, and Hudson McNew.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Clifford; her parents Bert and Ruby; son, Ronald Hicks; brother, Arvid Gose; and sister-in-law, Pauline.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Marilee's memory by sharing a special moment with family and enjoying a strawberry shake. To submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 21 to Apr. 29, 2020