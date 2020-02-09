|
Marilyn A. Baker
Pleasant Hill - Marilyn A. Baker, 81, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, February 6th, 2020 at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston, Iowa.
Marilyn was born in Guthrie County, Iowa on December 12th, 1938 to the late Floyd and Gladys (McCabe) Williams and graduated from Panora High School. She worked for Mercy Medical for 20 years, retiring in 1993. She enjoyed gardening, going to garage sales and flea markets, and attending her grandchildren's school and sporting events.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Gary Baker; parents; and two siblings, sister Kay and brother Ronald. Survivors include two children, Tim (Dana) Baker, and Cindy (Steve) Bombela; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; one sister Carol (Bob) Smith and one brother Murray Williams.
A Memorial Service will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Dunn's Chapel, 2121 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50312. The family will greet friends 1 hour prior to the service. Private burial of cremains will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Pleasant Hill, Iowa next to her husband Gary, immediately following the memorial service.
Memorials may be directed to MercyOne Hospice.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020