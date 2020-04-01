|
Marilyn A. Oliver
West Des Moines - Oliver, Marilyn Adah, age 84, formally of West Des Moines, Iowa passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was a graduate of Waverly High School. She attended the University of Colorado at Boulder, the State University of New York at Potsdam and received a BA from the University of Iowa and a MSE at Drake University in Des Moines.
Marilyn was a member of the Des Moines Women's Club (DWC), the Des Moines Area Retired School Personnel Association (DMARSPA), Alpha Chapter Poetry Society, Iowa Poetry Association, Des Moines Coral Society, the Ray Society, and the First Unitarian Church of Des Moines.
Marilyn was a vocal music teacher from grades kindergarten thru junior high for over 46 years in both the Boulder, Colorado and Des Moines, IA school districts. She opened the eyes of thousands of children to the joys of music and put on many musicals plays and programs that delighted parents everywhere but her true passion was her family, music and poetry.
Marilyn always thought of others before thinking of herself. To help others, she frequently tutored special education students and adults in her spare time. She loved music of all types and was often heard playing her piano, guitar or clarinet late into the evening. She was a published poet and wrote about things that were important to her. She felt strongly about environmental issues and was an avid supporter of Planned Parenthood.
Preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Maxine Ladd and her husband, Robert Earl Oliver. She is survived by her sister Carolyn Sackett, her husband Richard; two sons, Stephen Floyd, his wife Annie, and Michael Brett, and his partner Dawn, and two grandsons, Anthony Michael and Nicolas John. No funeral services were held. Marilyn was cremated and laid to rest with her husband at Chapel Hill Gardens Cemetery. A celebration of life event will be held in the following months.
The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by the nurses and doctors at MercyOne Hospital of Des Moines, the staff at Bickford of Urbandale and Golden Heart Senior Care. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Animal Lifelines of Iowa or the Sierra Club. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.iowafuneralplanning.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020