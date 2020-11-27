1/1
Marilyn Ann McIntyre
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Ann McIntyre

Johnston - Marilyn Ann McIntyre, 85, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Bishop Drumm Care Center in Johnston, IA. Services will be held in the spring due to the current covid restrictions. Please note the service information will be updated at IlesCares.com when the date is announced.

Marilyn was born August 3, 1935, in Des Moines, IA, to Frank and Emma (Kauzlarich) Mihalovich.

Marilyn was a homemaker her whole life, but she was also a farm wife. She grew up a city girl, but learned to become a farm wife and could do everything she needed to. She did work for a time at Principal Financial Group as an administrative assistant and also drove a school bus for a time.

The most important part of life to Marilyn was her family. She was the family cheerleader and was always there to cheer her kids and grandkids on for any event they were a part of. Marilyn loved to have family gatherings, especially during the holidays. Christmas was a special time for her and her family to get together and spend time with each other.

Marilyn is survived by her brother, Frank Mihalovich of San Diego, CA; children, Marilyn (Pat) (Chuck) Peacock of Saint Peters, MO, Mary Jean (Don) Raatz of St. Louis, MO, Donna Niemeyer of Grimes, IA; grandchildren, Michelle (Ben) Brown, Christine (Dan) Stehr, Debbie (Andy) Steenhoek, Jessica (Dillon) Powers, Alec (Emily) Niemeyer, Nicholas Niemeyer; as well as 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John McIntyre; daughter, Diane Anderson; grandchild, Cindy Anderson; and sister-in-law, Joetta Mihalovich.

Contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved