Marilyn Ann McIntyre
Johnston - Marilyn Ann McIntyre, 85, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Bishop Drumm Care Center in Johnston, IA. Services will be held in the spring due to the current covid restrictions. Please note the service information will be updated at IlesCares.com
when the date is announced.
Marilyn was born August 3, 1935, in Des Moines, IA, to Frank and Emma (Kauzlarich) Mihalovich.
Marilyn was a homemaker her whole life, but she was also a farm wife. She grew up a city girl, but learned to become a farm wife and could do everything she needed to. She did work for a time at Principal Financial Group as an administrative assistant and also drove a school bus for a time.
The most important part of life to Marilyn was her family. She was the family cheerleader and was always there to cheer her kids and grandkids on for any event they were a part of. Marilyn loved to have family gatherings, especially during the holidays. Christmas was a special time for her and her family to get together and spend time with each other.
Marilyn is survived by her brother, Frank Mihalovich of San Diego, CA; children, Marilyn (Pat) (Chuck) Peacock of Saint Peters, MO, Mary Jean (Don) Raatz of St. Louis, MO, Donna Niemeyer of Grimes, IA; grandchildren, Michelle (Ben) Brown, Christine (Dan) Stehr, Debbie (Andy) Steenhoek, Jessica (Dillon) Powers, Alec (Emily) Niemeyer, Nicholas Niemeyer; as well as 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John McIntyre; daughter, Diane Anderson; grandchild, Cindy Anderson; and sister-in-law, Joetta Mihalovich.
Contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com
.