Marilyn Ann Overton
Johnston - Marilyn Ann Overton passed away February 21, 2020 at the Bishop Drumm Retirement Center at the age of 90. Services will be held at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens with visitation on Thursday, February 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. and the funeral service on Friday, February 28 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at Avon Cemetery.
Marilyn was born August 13, 1929 in Des Moines, IA to Maude and Sam Hollingshead. She married Marvin Overton in 1947, to which three children were born. Marilyn was a seamstress, a wonderful baker and the best mother anyone could ever ask for.
She is survived by her daughter, Stephenie Mabe of Buffalo, MN; son, Greg (Joan Beard) Overton of West Des Moines, IA; her grandchildren include Sharif (Vince) Welch, Shanna (Michael) Golden, Jeremiah (Erin) Overton, Josh (Jennicca) Mabe, Tori (Cary) Worley, Sabrina (Steve) Casteel, Derek Dales, and Levi (Brandie) Overton. She also leaves behind 20 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Marvin Hollingshead. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; her very beloved daughter, Claudia Dales, who we know greeted Mom immediately after her death. Others that preceded Marilyn are her parents; her brothers, Danny and Gayle Hollingshead; two infant granddaughters; and son-in-law, Thomas Mabe.
The family would like thank the Bishop Drumm Retirement Center staff for the loving care Marilyn received in the time she was there. Memorials may be made to: Bishop Drumm Retirement Center, 5837 Winwood Drive, Johnston, IA 50131, in loving memory of Marilyn.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020