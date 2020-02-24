Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Overton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Ann Overton


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Ann Overton Obituary
Marilyn Ann Overton

Johnston - Marilyn Ann Overton passed away February 21, 2020 at the Bishop Drumm Retirement Center at the age of 90. Services will be held at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens with visitation on Thursday, February 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. and the funeral service on Friday, February 28 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at Avon Cemetery.

Marilyn was born August 13, 1929 in Des Moines, IA to Maude and Sam Hollingshead. She married Marvin Overton in 1947, to which three children were born. Marilyn was a seamstress, a wonderful baker and the best mother anyone could ever ask for.

She is survived by her daughter, Stephenie Mabe of Buffalo, MN; son, Greg (Joan Beard) Overton of West Des Moines, IA; her grandchildren include Sharif (Vince) Welch, Shanna (Michael) Golden, Jeremiah (Erin) Overton, Josh (Jennicca) Mabe, Tori (Cary) Worley, Sabrina (Steve) Casteel, Derek Dales, and Levi (Brandie) Overton. She also leaves behind 20 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Marvin Hollingshead. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; her very beloved daughter, Claudia Dales, who we know greeted Mom immediately after her death. Others that preceded Marilyn are her parents; her brothers, Danny and Gayle Hollingshead; two infant granddaughters; and son-in-law, Thomas Mabe.

The family would like thank the Bishop Drumm Retirement Center staff for the loving care Marilyn received in the time she was there. Memorials may be made to: Bishop Drumm Retirement Center, 5837 Winwood Drive, Johnston, IA 50131, in loving memory of Marilyn.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -