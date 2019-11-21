|
|
Marilyn Ann Romey Sowers
Marilyn Ann Romey Sowers (89) passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019 at Scottish Rite Park in Des Moines with family at her side. She was born in Mason City, Iowa on April 7, 1930 to Dick and Abbie Anna (McHenry) Romey. She found her love for sailing and the water during summers at Clear Lake. After graduation from MCHS, Marilyn attended Grinnell College for two years, transferred to the University of Iowa where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma, met Max Sowers, and graduated with a degree in English and Spanish. Marilyn married Max Sowers February 2, 1952 and moved to Champagne, IL where Max served in the Air Force. They settled in Mason City, Iowa and had two daughters, Jean and Edie. Marilyn taught 9th grade Spanish from 1961-66. After teaching, she enjoyed volunteering with Girl Scouts, Camp Tanglefoot Board, YWCA Board, 1st Congregational Church, and Panhellenic in Mason City; and then at 1st Presbyterian Church, Goodwill Industries, and as a state legislator's campaign manager in Cedar Falls. As a lifetime P.E.O, she cherished her P.E.O. friends, and served as Iowa State President, as International Chapter Representative and on International Finance Committee.
In retirement Marilyn and Max lived in Clear Lake, IA and Dauphin Island, AL. She shared her love of bridge playing, beaches, dolphins and gulf shrimp with friends and family. In 2008 they moved back to Cedar Falls, IA to Western Home Communities, where Max passed away in 2011. Marilyn moved to Des Moines in December 2015 to be near family. We are thankful for the Scottish Rite staff and their excellent and compassionate care the past year and a half.
She is survived by two daughters; Jean Sowers (Jean Yoder) of Richland, MI and Edie (Kent) Freise of West Des Moines; one sister, Margaret Reynolds of Riverton, WY; six grandchildren; Ryan (Nicole) Kubiak, San Jose, CA, Allison Kubiak (Pierce) Weaver, Leawood, KS, Rob Kubiak (Kara), Gold Bar,WA, Joe (Leah) Butler, Indianola, Pete (Ashley)Butler, Urbandale, and Keith (Christa) Butler, Urbandale; nine great-grandchildren: Grady and Bennett Butler of Indianola, Lauren and Graham Butler of Urbandale, Nora and Max Butler of Urbandale, Amy Kubiak-Sowers of San Jose, CA and Fiona and Milo Weaver of Leawood, KS. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 59 years, Max Sowers, husband Bill Sindlinger, and sister, Roz Hohman.
A private family memorial will be held in Clear Lake, IA next summer. We will always remember her motto: "You cannot control the wind, but you can adjust your sails."
Memorials may to go to Camp Tanglefoot at North Iowa Girl Scouts, 601 S. Illinois Ave, Mason City, IA 50401 or P.E.O. Foundation, PEO Executive Office Treasurer, 3700 Grand Ave. Des Moines IA 50312 or St. Francis Episcopal Church, Dauphin Island, AL 36528, or W.A. McHenry House, 1428 1st Ave N, Denison, IA 51442.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019