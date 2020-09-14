Marilyn Ann TobeyDes Moines -Marilyn Ann Tobey 79 passed away on Saturday September 12, 2020 at Trinity Center at Luther Park in Des Moines.Visitation will be from 5-7 pm Wednesday evening at Grandview Park funeral home September 16, 2020.Funeral services will be 10:00 am Thursday at the funeral home with burial to follow in the Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Des Moines.Marilyn is survived by her husband of 55 years David, and her three sons Michael (Laura) of Clive, Steve of Omaha, NE and Duane (Stephanie) of Grimes, her brother Verl Chase Jr. of Omaha and brother in-law Glenn Tobey of California, along with 3 grandsons Jacob, Andrew and Caleb.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Peter's Catholic Church in Des Moines.