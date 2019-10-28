|
Marilyn Boarts
Indianola - Marilyn Ruth Boarts, age 90, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Norwalk Nursing and Rehab Center. Funeral services for Marilyn will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Norwalk Christian Church. A visitation will begin one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will follow services in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Indianola.
Marilyn was born in Sigourney, Iowa to Charles and Ruth(Goodman)Morton on January 4, 1929. In high school Marilyn played the clarinet in the Sigourney marching band. She also played the piano and violin. Marilyn graduated from Sigourney High School and attended AIB in Des Moines. Marilyn went on to work as the secretary for the Dean of Students at Iowa State University, secretary at the University of Iowa, Department of Preventative Medicine, secretary for the Indianola Credit Bureau and several other secretarial positions.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Debbie Lynne(Boarts)Campbell; 2 grandchildren, Tanya(Randy)Shute-Davis and Brian(Amy)Shute; 2 step daughters, Jenna Hamilton and Wendy Nemecek,13 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jerry Morton, her first husband Robert W. Park, second husband Fred J. Boarts, and great grandson Joel Nathan Davis. Online condolences may be made at www.petersonfuneralservice.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019