Services
Peterson Funeral Home
602 E. Salem
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-2215
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Boarts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Boarts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Boarts

Indianola - Marilyn Ruth Boarts, age 90, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Norwalk Nursing and Rehab Center. Funeral services for Marilyn will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Norwalk Christian Church. A visitation will begin one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will follow services in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Indianola.

Marilyn was born in Sigourney, Iowa to Charles and Ruth(Goodman)Morton on January 4, 1929. In high school Marilyn played the clarinet in the Sigourney marching band. She also played the piano and violin. Marilyn graduated from Sigourney High School and attended AIB in Des Moines. Marilyn went on to work as the secretary for the Dean of Students at Iowa State University, secretary at the University of Iowa, Department of Preventative Medicine, secretary for the Indianola Credit Bureau and several other secretarial positions.

Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Debbie Lynne(Boarts)Campbell; 2 grandchildren, Tanya(Randy)Shute-Davis and Brian(Amy)Shute; 2 step daughters, Jenna Hamilton and Wendy Nemecek,13 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jerry Morton, her first husband Robert W. Park, second husband Fred J. Boarts, and great grandson Joel Nathan Davis. Online condolences may be made at www.petersonfuneralservice.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now