|
|
Marilyn Brown
Des Moines - Marilyn Joyce Brown died peacefully on December 21, 2019, at Wesley Acres with her family at her bedside. She was 90.
Marilyn was born on September 20, 1929, the only child to parents Walter and Marion (Andrews) Bockel in Clinton, Iowa. She graduated from Clinton High School and earned her Associate's Degree from Mount St. Clare College, also in Clinton, where she was active in vocal music. After college, she went to work in the Purchasing Department of Curtis Bros. & Company, a window and door manufacturer. There she met and fell in love with a young salesman named Richard Brown. She and Dick were married in August of 1952. Two children followed - a daughter, Lisa, and a son, David.
While the kids were still young, Marilyn worked as a homeworker, processing coupons and typing envelopes for the AC Nielsen Company. Later, she worked as a receptionist and optician in an optometry office. Her final position was as new accounts clerk at Clinton National Bank. In her spare time, she was an avid bridge player, volunteered with the Clinton Symphony Orchestra Association, and at Mercy Hospital. She was a member of PEO and 1st United Methodist Church in Clinton.
After she and Dick retired, they became "snowbirds", traveling to Arizona for a few months every winter. After a few years, having fallen in love with the Arizona weather, they moved there permanently, settling in Sun City. For 24 years, they enjoyed retirement life; playing golf, swimming, biking, hiking, traveling, and exploring the desert landscapes. They were also active members of Lakeview United Methodist Church in Sun City. Because of Marilyn's failing health due to Alzheimer's disease, they returned to Iowa in 2016.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and her grandson, Tommy Truckenmiller. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Dick, of Des Moines, IA; her daughter, Lisa Truckenmiller, of Kansas City, MO; her son, David (Mary) Brown, of Urbandale, IA; her granddaughter, Holly Truckenmiller, of Pleasant Hill, IA; her granddaughter, Kelsey (Ben) Legore, of Cedar Rapids, IA; her grandson, Kyle Brown, of Urbandale, IA; and her great-grandson, Travis Burks, of Pleasant Hill, IA.
The family would like to thank the staff at Wesley Acres for their extraordinary, loving care of Marilyn, especially during the last months of her life. Your kindness and support will be remembered always.
A memorial service for Marilyn will be held on Friday, December 27th, at 10:30 AM in the Community Room at Wesley Acres, 3520 Grand Avenue, in Des Moines. The family will greet friends beginning one hour before the service. Memorials may be sent to The Good Samaritan Fund, Wesley Acres, 3520 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312. At Marilyn's request, her body will be cremated and her ashes will be placed in the Columbarium at Lakeview United Methodist Church in Sun City at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019