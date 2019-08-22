|
Marilyn Cheek
Pleasantville - Marilyn Cheek, age 83 of Pleasantville, passed away August 16 at Taylor House in Des Moines. Marilyn received the Lord in her life in 1980 and was ready to rejoin her family in heaven. She has been cremated and no service is planned. Prior to retirement she worked for Capital City Bank, Dahl's Grocery and Prairie Meadows.
Survivors include her son, Donald Cheek, daughter, Luanne Bates and three grandchildren: Joshua Bates, Bethany Bates and Courtney (Christian) Lucht. Mason Funeral Home handled arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 22, 2019