|
|
Marilyn Comer
Urbandale - Marilyn Jean Comer, 91, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Bishop Drumm Care Center in Johnston. Due to the social gathering limitations, Marilyn's family will be having a private service 10:30 am Thursday, April 30th at Iles Westover Chapel. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Please visit Marilyn's obituary on our website www.IlesCares.com for a live stream link shortly before the service. We encourage friends and extended family to share their sympathies with Marilyn's family using the online condolences available on our website. A public Celebration of Marilyn's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Marilyn was born June 6, 1928 in Lovilia to William and Anna (Molloy) Beary. On January 12, 1952 Marilyn married James Comer, and the couple made their home in Des Moines. She worked for US West for 28 years, retiring in 1986. Memberships included St. Pius X Catholic Church and their Altar and Rosary Society, Mercy Hospital Guild, and Telephone Pioneers.
Survivors include her children: Diane (Mike) Waskowiak of Davenport, Kevin (Anne) Comer of Urbandale; 8 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; siblings: Wilma Hollinrake of Norwalk, John (Lowell) Beary of Overland Park, KS. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Sharon Skuletety and 7 siblings.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dowling High School.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020