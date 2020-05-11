|
Marilyn Dhabolt
Indianola - A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Melcher-Dallas. Memorials may be made to the animal shelter of your choice or the American Cancer Association in Marilyn's memory. Social distancing and updated Covid-19 restrictions will apply. She is survived by three children: Jeff (Jacque) Dhabolt of Perry, Toby (Kim) Dhabolt of Chariton, and Thersea (Dwight) Freitag of Elkader; 9 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchildren. Also surviving are her brother, John Coe of Davenport,. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald in 2012.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 11 to May 14, 2020