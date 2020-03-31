Services
Steen Funeral Home
101 SE 4th Street
Greenfield, IA 50849
641-743-2621
Resources
1927 - 2020
Greenfield - Marilyn Ehrsam was born on July 13, 1927, in Seymour, IA, to Carl and Una Johnson. She passed away at the Good Samaritan Center in Fontanelle on Sunday, March 29, at the age of 92. She was united in marriage to Robert Ehrsam of Greenfield, IA, on December 28, 1946.

Survivors include her children, Ann McGowan of Johnston, Patricia (Richard) Hogan of Marion, Sue Rohner of Greenfield, and James (Daveane) Ehrsam of Greenfield; 7 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; two sisters, Norma Donnellan of Greenfield and Eleanor Bricker of Waukee; and one brother, Hans Johnson of Broken Arrow, OK.

Private graveside services are being held due to the Coronavirus. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020
