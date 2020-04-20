|
|
Marilyn F. Wilson
Des Moines - Marilyn Frances Wilson, 89, a loving mother and grandmother, passed away April 20 at Luther Park in Des Moines. She was born April 24, 1930 in Stanhope, Iowa to Theodore and Agnes Satre. Marilyn married Ralph Wilson August 27, 1950 at Central Lutheran Church in Des Moines. They enjoyed 65 years of marriage.
Marilyn was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Des Moines. She was employed for her secretarial skills at Bankers Life, Chicago & Northwestern Railroad and Weitz Construction. Over the years she belonged to the following organizations: Executive Women, Toastmasters, Compassionate Friends and Sons of Norway. She offered her time and talents to the former Central Lutheran Church and Capitol Hill Lutheran Church. Marilyn and her late husband also volunteered at Lincoln High School to help immigrant students learn to read. In her spare time, Marilyn enjoyed playing bridge.
She is survived by her son, Timothy; two grandchildren, Jennifer and Mariah; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ralph; son Jeffrey; sisters Shirley and Arzelle; and brothers Warren and Jerry.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private service will be held at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to Capitol Hill Lutheran Church, 511 E. Des Moines St., Des Moines, Iowa 50309.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020