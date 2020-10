Marilyn FinnertyUrbandale -Marilyn Finnerty, wife of Pat Finnerty and mother of Jen (Jason) Turnbull, Kathleen (Josh) Riessen and Jes (Mike) Monu passed away on Oct. 8, 2020.Visitation is Oct. 20 from 5-7 p.m. with rosary following.Funeral is Oct. 21 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Pius X. For a complete obituary please go to www.ilescares.com The funeral will be livestreamed at service time on Wednesday at ilescares.com