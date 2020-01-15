|
Marilyn "Lynn" Fisher
Des Moines - Marilyn "Lynn" Fisher, age 84, of Des Moines, entered her eternal home on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines.
Lynn, the fourth child of William Silas and Thelma Beatrice (Mumm) Fisher was born on May 12, 1935 in Des Moines, Iowa. Lynn had eight brothers and sisters and grew up on the southside of Des Moines. She was the Valedictorian for the Class of 1953 at Lincoln High School.
Lynn was a lifelong member of Fort Des Moines Methodist Church. She was employed by Northwestern Bell Telephone Company and at the conclusion of her career she was a Chief Service Analyst, retiring at the age of 48. Upon her retirement, she kept busy with her nieces and nephews, whom she truly adored. She had a love of nature, such as caring for her pet birds, looking at her flowers from her porch and feeding the squirrels. She was a friend to everyone and loved meeting new people, especially children. Lynn loved her family and the special Sunday night family gatherings at her parent's home with brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Lynn was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. She also enjoyed gambling at Prairie Meadows and going to Las Vegas.
Lynn is survived by her siblings, Betty Baker, Bill (Jeanne) Fisher, Beverly Russo, Bob (Marilyn) Fisher, Kay (Ken) King, Sandy Agey, Dick (Christy) Fisher and Jim (Peggy) Fisher and numerous nieces and nephews; her sons Gary (Chris) Geil, Bill (Judy) Geil; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her long-time companion, Bob Geil, and her brothers-in-law, Don Baker and Mike Agey.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 16th with a Celebration of Life Service to begin at 11 a.m. Friday, January 17th at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude's and the .
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020