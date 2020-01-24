|
|
Marilyn Frances James
West Des Moines - Marilyn Frances James, 91, passed away January 13, 2020 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, IA. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m.
Marilyn was born July 11, 1928 in Des Moines to Edna (Fish) and Arvid Bloomburg. She graduated from Des Moines Technical High School and began working as a secretary. It was during this time that she met her future husband, Paul G. James. The couple married in November of 1957 and Marilyn became a full-time homemaker. They later started Pajama Investments which owned and rented residential properties. In her free time, Marilyn enjoyed traveling, attending concerts and was a talented painter. After the children were grown, Marilyn and Paul spent many winters in California. She treasured time spent with her friends and her family.
She is survived by her children, Robert James, Judy (Mark) Patterson, Deb (Chris) Brown and Jeff James; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Arvid Bloomburg. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Virginia and Pat; and her husband, Paul in 2018.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020