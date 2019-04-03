|
|
Marilyn G. Finney
West Des Moines - Marilyn Grace Bauman Finney, age 87, passed peacefully April 1, 2019. She was born May 18, 1931 Grimes, IA to Carl and Cecile Bauman. She married Robert L. Finney, October 1955, her lifelong love and companion. Marilyn grew up on a farm helping alongside her sister Helen (Jack) Fogelson, who both preceded her in death. Her early secretarial career began with Farm Bureau, Des Moines, IA. She gained skills she would use later in outdoor Christian Education Camping, Presbyterian Church (USA) with Bob. Outdoor camping called them from IA to MI, to TX, to NC and SC, on to CO and back home to Iowa early 1990s.
She was camp registrar, greeter, bookkeeper, and more! She loved the kitchen, collected recipe books, and was unafraid to modify recipes to her liking. This passion stepped her into "camp cook and bottle washer" where she enjoyed menu planning, cooking and baking with camp staff through many years of service to others. Marilyn had a variety of interests. She relished study and in-depth Biblical conversations.
One of her favorite verses was Revelation 3:20, Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and eat with him, and he with me. She liked to draw and color, wrote poetry, sang, and played the piano. She loved all of God's creation, seeing the sunrise and the "lesser light" by night with stars were favorites; she collected rocks and shells from their many travels. Marilyn genuinely and sincerely had an interest in people, their thoughts and lives. You would find her in friendly conversations with people she had just met. She cared for you and made you feel special. In her last few months she would greet you warmly, and upon leaving she'd tell you to "get home safely."
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Robert L Finney, West Des Moines, IA; son, Robert (Teresa) Finney, Johnston, IA; daughter, J Diane Farris, Highlands Ranch, CO; grandchildren: Andrew Farris (Lela) and great-grandson Safron Alexander of Joy, IL; Misha Farris and Grace Farris, Highlands Ranch, CO; niece Janette (Bill) Thede, Granger, IA.
Visitation will be Thursday 6:00 - 8:00 PM, April 4, McLarens Resthaven Chapel (801 19th St., West Des Moines). Interment will be 11:00 AM Friday, April 5 at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery (34024 Veterans Memorial Dr., Adel). Her Celebration of Life Memorial Service and Fellowship Lunch will follow the burial 1:00 PM Friday, April 5, at Heartland Presbyterian Church (14300 Hickman Rd., Clive, IA 50325). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Heartland Presbyterian Church or to: PEO Chapter JM sent to the above church address. Thank you for celebrating with us!
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 3, 2019