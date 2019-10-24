|
Marilyn Gladfelder, 80, of Shannon City died on October 23, 2019, in Des Moines. Services will be 10 a.m. Mon., October 28 at Powers Funeral Home in Afton. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Shannon City. Visitation will be from 1 - 5 p.m. Sunday at Powers Funeral Home in Afton. Memorials are suggested to her family. Online condolences can be made at www.powersfh.com.
Marilyn Kay (Simpson) Gladfelder, daughter of Clarke H. Simpson and Norma Lois (Mickle) Simpson was born February 18, 1939, in Shannon City, Ia. Marilyn graduated from Altoona High School with the class of 1957.
On September 13, 1958, Marilyn was united in marriage to Arthur H. Gladfelder in Altoona, Ia. Marilyn worked at the telephone company while in Altoona. In 1977, she started at Blue Cross/Blue Shield as customer service representative in Des Moines. In 1985, Marilyn and Art purchased their farm in Shannon City. Art moved to the farm in 1990 and Marilyn joined him in 1993. Marilyn retired in 1996
Marilyn is survived by her daughter Lynn (Gary) McGregor; son Rick (Donna) Gladfelder; three grandchildren, Morgan McGregor, Aaron (Kim) Gladfelder and Kyle Gladfelder; two great-grandchildren, Autumn and Kaylee Gladfelder and a sister Judy Knutson. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband Art in 2015 and her brother Carl Simpson in 2003.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019