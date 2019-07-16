|
Marilyn Heithoff
Urbandale - Marilyn Kay Heithoff (82) of Urbandale passed away on July 13, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, following a long battle with cancer. She was held in the arms of her family when she took her last breath on earth, and her first breath in heaven. A visitation will be from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory in Urbandale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Urbandale.
Marilyn leaves her husband of 64 years, Wayne Heithoff; her sons, Dan (Dina) Heithoff of Bullard, Texas and Rick (Linda) Heithoff of North Canton, Ohio; her daughters, Tami Stapleton of Overland Park, Kansas, and Teri (Scott) Fritcher of Urbandale, Iowa. Marilyn leaves behind nine grandchildren whom she loved very much, as well as her three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church or Mercy Hospice.
A full obituary can be read at www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register on July 16, 2019