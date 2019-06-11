|
|
Marilyn J. Palmer
Altoona - Marilyn J. Palmer, 82, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019.
She was born July 22, 1936 in Des Moines, Iowa to Loren and Frances Ford. She married Larry Eugene Palmer on August 15, 1959. She worked for the City of Des Moines in the Permit & Development Center prior to her retirement. She was a member of Capitol Hill Christian Church and AARP. She was very musically inclined and played the piano, organ, and ukulele. She enjoyed going to Prairie Meadows and was an animal lover. Her family was her first priority and she loved them beyond measure.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Scott Palmer, Dallas (Lonnie) Palmer, Laura (Rick) Brugioni; step-children, Peg Maxwell, Gary (Ginger) Palmer, Steve (Jean) Palmer; twelve grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry;
Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery after the services.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the or the Animal Rescue League. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 11, 2019