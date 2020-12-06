Marilyn Jean Wilson
Collins - Marilyn Jean (Oler) Wilson, 81, of Collins, died of natural causes on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Edencrest assisted living in Johnston, Iowa. Marilyn was born March 6, 1939 in State Center, Iowa to Harold E. and Lorene M. (Dee) Oler. She attended Baxter Community School. She met Jimmie Don Wilson at a horse show. They both enjoyed horses and Jimmie won many ribbons on his horse named Spider. On August 10, 1956 she married Jimmie Don Wilson. They farmed from 1959 until retirement in 2003. During the farming years they had a wide variety of livestock, including hogs, cattle, chickens, dairy cows, horses, and sheep. Marilyn assisted with the row crop and livestock production. She was a homemaker.
Marilyn enjoyed gardening, flower arranging, and garden club. In the 1960s and 1970s she participated at the Collins Garden Club flower shows. She enjoyed making unique flower arrangements. She enjoyed dancing with her husband and friends. She also enjoyed finding a new recipe and cooking. In later years, they both enjoyed fishing.
Marilyn and Jimmie were married for 58 years prior to his passing in November of 2014. Marilyn is survived by her three children, Mark (Debby) Wilson of Preston, MO, Lori (Steve O'Dell) Farrier of Preston, MO and Wade Wilson of Des Moines, IA. She is survived by five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Other survivors include sisters Linda Fuller of Melbourne, Marlene Schweinebart of Baxter, and Patty (Jim) Schweinebart of Baxter, as well as brother Jerry (Jan) Sabin of Ames.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jimmie, and son-in-law Mike Farrier.
In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, there will not be a visitation or funeral at this time. The family will hold a private burial at a later date. She will be buried in the Evergreen Cemetery in Collins. Marilyn and Jimmie went through a tornado at their farmstead in May of 1963, followed by a fire that burnt their house to the ground in January 1968. The Collins Community was always there for them.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Collins Fire Department in loving memory of Marilyn.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com