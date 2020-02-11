|
|
Marilyn Joyce Burzacott
Altoona, Iowa - Marilyn Joyce Burzacott, age 80, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020.
Marilyn was born April 7, 1939 in Waterloo, Iowa to Robert and Gladys (Converse) James. She was a bookkeeper for Nielsen Floral Shop for many years, retiring in 2011. Marilyn enjoyed going to Prairie Meadows, reading, shopping, dancing and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Jack; children, Jeff (Megan) Kern, William (Raetta) Kern, Kelly (Doug) Olgren, Jon (Julie) Burzacott, Jan (Jeff) Knutson, and Scott (Gina) Burzacott; grandchildren, Torie (Jason) Hermann, Stephanie (Josh) Lampkin, Bob Kern, Matthew Olgren, Jessyca (Michael) Wyant, Aaron Densley, Matt (Gianna) Burzacott, Ben (Kendal) Burzacott, Joel Burzacott and Brittany (Andrew) Skinner; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her grandson, Michael Olgren; great-granddaughter, Miralie Hermann; and brother, Jack James.
There will be a memorial service Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th Street SW, Altoona beginning at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the ARL in memory of Marilyn. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020