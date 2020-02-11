Services
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
(515) 967-4272
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Burzacott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Joyce Burzacott


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Joyce Burzacott Obituary
Marilyn Joyce Burzacott

Altoona, Iowa - Marilyn Joyce Burzacott, age 80, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020.

Marilyn was born April 7, 1939 in Waterloo, Iowa to Robert and Gladys (Converse) James. She was a bookkeeper for Nielsen Floral Shop for many years, retiring in 2011. Marilyn enjoyed going to Prairie Meadows, reading, shopping, dancing and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Jack; children, Jeff (Megan) Kern, William (Raetta) Kern, Kelly (Doug) Olgren, Jon (Julie) Burzacott, Jan (Jeff) Knutson, and Scott (Gina) Burzacott; grandchildren, Torie (Jason) Hermann, Stephanie (Josh) Lampkin, Bob Kern, Matthew Olgren, Jessyca (Michael) Wyant, Aaron Densley, Matt (Gianna) Burzacott, Ben (Kendal) Burzacott, Joel Burzacott and Brittany (Andrew) Skinner; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her grandson, Michael Olgren; great-granddaughter, Miralie Hermann; and brother, Jack James.

There will be a memorial service Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th Street SW, Altoona beginning at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the ARL in memory of Marilyn. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -