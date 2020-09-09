Marilyn June Andersen
Center Point, IA - Passing away peacefully in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 5th, was a woman of great spirit and strength whose legacy will not soon be forgotten.
Marilyn June Andersen was born on June 23, 1930, in Strawberry Point, Iowa. She was the daughter of Magdalena Weger and Martin Baumgartner. At age 16, she met a young medical student, the younger brother of their town doctor, and they quickly developed a romance. On June 23, 1949, her nineteenth birthday, she was married to Dr. Kenneth Nels Andersen. After Kenneth finished his residency, they moved to Center Point, Iowa, where they lived for their entire lives. They were happily married nearly 66 years until Kenneth passed away in 2015.
If you knew Marilyn Andersen, you knew her laugh. You knew her joyful spirit and her spunk as well as her penchant for everything leopard-print. You also knew that she had an unbridled love for all of her family members. You could barely make out any wallpaper behind all of the pictures of family members in her kitchen where she met with family and friends over lunch and coffee, her laugh filling the room.
Surviving to honor her life and legacy are her daughter, Holly Andersen and husband Pat Grady of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Christa Andersen and husband Terry Potter, PhD, of Ames; son, Philip Andersen, DDS and wife DeEtta, PhD, of Center Point; son, Kenneth Andersen, MD, and wife Elizabeth of Urbandale; as well as many "adopted" sons and daughters. Her grandchildren are Benjamin Bach and wife Andrea and their children Christian and Sebastian of Minneapolis; Andrew Bach and fiancée Sarah Herrick of Los Angeles; Nathan Potter and wife Jennifer and their children Keira, Kaden, and Kelsey of Colorado; Melinda Potter and husband Sebastian Sprague of Pennsylvania; Lorick Andersen, MD, Eva Andersen, Alex Andersen and fiancée Adalynn Shaw, all in Iowa; and Natasha and Dane Andersen of Urbandale.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Dawn Farmer, Marilyn's niece, for always being there for Marilyn in her final years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Center Point Fire Department Capital Campaign for a new station, Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids, or the Cedar Valley Humane Society.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2021. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Center Point is assisting the family with arrangements.
For the full obituary please visit www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.