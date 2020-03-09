Services
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory
8201 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA 50322
Marilyn K. Nielsen

Urbandale - Marilyn K. Nielsen, 68, of Urbandale passed away on March 7, 2020. A visitation will be on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Urbandale with a rosary starting at 4:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Friday March 13, 2020 at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the St. Pius X Foundation.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Terry Nielsen; children, Joseph (Katie) Nielsen, John (Lyndsay) Nielsen; grandchildren, Lance, Ella, and Max.

The full obituary and be viewed at www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
