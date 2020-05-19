|
Marilyn K. Seward
Johnston - Marilyn K. Seward died May 17, 2020 with her family at her side in Des Moines, Iowa following a short battle with cancer. Marilyn most recently resided with her husband, John Wendell Seward, at Brio of Johnston. Prior to Brio, Marilyn and John lived in the Glenstone neighborhood in Grimes, Iowa and at Lake Panorama in Panora, Iowa.
Marilyn was born April 3, 1936 in Valley Junction, Iowa to William A. Smith and Gladys M. (Connelley) Smith. She attended school in Melbourne, Iowa and graduated from Melbourne High School in 1955. Following high school, Marilyn received an associate degree from Drake University. She was united in marriage to John on August 11, 1957.
Over the years Marilyn and John moved frequently (due to John's employment). During their marriage they lived in Oklahoma, Kansas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Iowa. Over the years Marilyn enjoyed membership in the P.E.O. and Questers organizations. Marilyn was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and she spent many years playing both the piano and the organ for her churches. Marilyn loved books, birds, flowers, traveling, her dogs, and especially her grandchildren.
Marilyn leaves behind her husband, John, and daughters Laurie (Neil) Barrick, Peggy (Randy) Pierce, and Jody (Mark) Holmes. She is also loved by grandchildren Jon, Megan, Jenna, Jennifer, Rachel, Ben and Andrew, in addition to eight great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Wayne A. Smith, and a great grandchild.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the memorial service will be limited to immediate family. Memorial gifts may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 19 to May 24, 2020