Marilyn Kay ReesePleasant Hill, Iowa- Marilyn Kay (Walmer) Reese, died at home on Monday, October 19, 2020 at age 86. For her last year she willed herself to live, despite her uncooperative heart, and nearly met her goal of living long enough to see a new president elected. Marilyn grew up in Spencer, Iowa, where she worked in her parents' bakery, and moved to Des Moines to attend nurses' training at Lutheran Hospital. Her classmate, Lois Reese, introduced her to her handsome brother, Guy. They married and had 7 kids. She worked as a nurse for Drs. Lyons and Uchiyama, then for Dr. Karwal, and as a school nurse at Madison Elementary School. Her Christian faith was important to her and for more than 60 years she worshipped at Grandview Lutheran Church. She volunteered at the Clothes Closet, sold cookies at the Farmers' Market, and was active with the Des Moines Area Retired School Personnel Association. Marilyn loved her family, traveling, going out to eat with her girlfriends, and public television. She is survived by her children, Kern (Gail) Reese, Renae (David Blatt) Reese, Barton Reese, Robin Reese, and Jason Reese; nephew, Scott (Elizabeth) Walmer; grandchildren, Carrie Reese, Mike (Ashley) Reese, Carmen Blatt, Lorraine Blatt, Haley Larson, Paige Larson, and Zoe Larson; great grandchildren, Natalie and Kaleb Reese; and beloved sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 59 years, Guy Barton Reese; her son, Jon; her daughter, Sarah; her grandson, Joseph; her brother, Scott Walmer; and her parents, Homer Heidtmann Walmer and Shirley (Robinson) Walmer. A private service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 24 at Grand View Lutheran and live streamed starting at 12:45 p.m. Friends may join the family for a 2 p.m. burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Next year family and friends will gather for a public celebration of her life. Donations in her honor can be made to Lutheran Church Camp, Grand View Lutheran Church or American Friends Service Committee.