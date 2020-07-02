1/1
Marilyn Kenney
1947 - 2020
Marilyn Kenney

Ames - Marilyn Sue (Gardner) Kenney passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, Iowa. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed.

Marilyn was born in Jefferson, Iowa on March 19, 1947 to Juanita and Donald Gardner. She was a 1965 graduate of Perry High School. In May 1965, she married her beloved husband, Tom Kenney of Rippey, Iowa.

Marilyn's passion in life was gardening and her love for animals. Among Marilyn's many accomplishments, she was a graduate of the Master Gardener Program from Iowa State University Extension service. She worked at Holub Garden and Greenhouses in Ames for many years. Marilyn was very creative and started a craft business with sister Janet, M&J Country Craft. And in 1993, she and her husband Tom, created Skycrest Gardens in Ames. She was a member of the Russ O'Harra Hosta Society, with her garden featuring over 350 hostas. Skycrest Gardens was also a feature layout in Midwest Living Magazine.

Marilyn is survived by her loving family including husband Tom, daughter Kim (Scott) Crist of Iowa City, son Kevin Kenney of Wellman (and his children, Owen Kenney and Quinlan Kenney of Iowa City), and son Kory Kenney of Ames. Marilyn is also survived by her 5 siblings including sister Janet Gardner of Ames, brother Donald Gardner of Ames, sister Marcia DeWitt of Des Moines, sister Barbara (Jody) Jacobsen of Reno, NV, sister Donita Hall of Sparks, NV, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her father, Donald Gardner, and her mother, Juanita Gardner.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic concerns, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Marilyn loved and cared for many cats and dogs over the years, so in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made on her behalf to the Ames Animal Shelter at http://www.AmesAnimalShelter.org/

Online condolences may be directed to: www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care
414 Lincoln Way
Ames, IA 50010
(515) 292-2273
