Marilyn L. Koch
Mt. Pleasant - 84, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Savannah Heights in Mt. Pleasant.
Marilyn was born on April 10, 1934, in Winfield the daughter of Virgil & Lois Harned Ross. She was united in marriage to Robert Harbin in 1955, they later divorced and she married Andy Koch in 1965. She liked to paint, listening to music but her passion was her animals. She had traveled across the United States and had lived in Canada. Marilyn worked at the Iris Restaurant, Buffs Truck Stop and Harvest Family Restaurant all of Mt. Pleasant. She had attended First Baptist Church and Faith Christian Outreach Church both of Mt. Pleasant. Marilyn was a loving, caring and supportive lady to many.
She is survived by her children, Cindy (Bill) Wixom, Toni Johnson all of Salem and Joe (Kelly) Harbin of Lockridge, 9 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, 2 brothers, Richard Ross of Mt. Pleasant, Stanley Ross of Ft. Madison and one sister, Janet (Bill) Tema of Pasadena, California.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one grandson and one brother.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant with Rev. Monte Knudsen officiating. Following the service the family will receive friends for a time of food and fellowship at the Faith Christian Outreach Church. According to her wishes cremation has been entrusted to the Murphy Funeral home of Mt. Pleasant.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 13, 2019