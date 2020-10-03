1/1
Marilyn L. Slack
1932 - 2020
Marilyn L. Slack

West Des Moines - Marilyn Louise Gwinn Slack went to be with the Lord on October 2, 2020.

Marilyn was born on July 3, 1932, to Andrew and Cleo Gwinn on a farm in Lucas County. She was a homemaker and mother raising six children. She is known as Mom, Grandma, and Great-grandma. She was a member of the R.L.D.S. Church and loved her church family. She taught each one of her children about Jesus and his love. She never met a stranger and would give free hugs to everyone she met. She is loved by many will be missed by all.

Her husband, Francis, and son Bobby Slack preceded her in death. Marilyn is survived by her sons, Tim Slack (Bonnie) of Elk Horn, Ray Slack (Cathy) of Des Moines, Rodney Slack (Lori) of Urbandale; daughters, Connie Martin (Harvey) of Quapaw, Oklahoma, and Rose Slack (Paul Cross) of Des Moines; 15 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Brothers, Alvin, Andy, and sisters, Donna and Charlene, also survive her.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Wednesday, October 7, at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel in West Des Moines. Visitation will be 5-7 pm on Tuesday. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
OCT
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
5152257225
