Marilyn L. Sweeney
Altoona - Marilyn L. Sweeney, 89, passed away on March 24, 2019. She was born March 2, 1930 in Des Moines to Sidney and Lucille (Wycoff) Taylor.
Marilyn was a devoted farm wife and mother. After raising her family, she went on to be a small business owner. She was an avid bridge player, and member of Altoona UMC and P.E.O.
She is survived by her children, Michael (Roni) Sweeney, David (Annette) Sweeney, John (Teri) Sweeney, and Sandra (James) Frost; grandchildren, Jon (Kayla) Sweeney, Jennifer (Alexandre) Gelbard, James (Rachel) Sweeney, Joseph Sweeney, Austin (Elizabeth) Sweeney, Taylor (Hannah) Sweeney, Matthew Frost, and Allison Frost; great-grandchildren, Hadley and Rees Sweeney; as well as a host of other family and beloved friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James; granddaughter, Megan Frost; and brothers, Donald, Harold and Charles Taylor.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Caring Hands Outreach Center, 201 9th St. NE, Altoona, IA 50009 or Taylor House Hospice, 3401 E. Douglas Ave., Des Moines, IA 50317.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Altoona United Methodist Church, 602 5th Avenue SW, with burial at Rising Sun Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to service time.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 27, 2019