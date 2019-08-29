|
Marilyn (Murphy) Lincoln
- - Marilyn (Murphy) Lincoln went home to her ever loving Lord on August 24, 2019 after an epic and courageous battle against cancer of almost 5 years. She fought with dignity, courage and a steadfast spirit of hope and love. Even at the end she forged on wanting to know what the next goal was for her to accomplish.
To know Marilyn was to know love. To be wrapped up in one of her famous bear hugs was to actually feel that love. To hear her laughter was to actually know what love sounded like. That laughter was in fact a homing beacon for us all.
Marilyn loved to cook with wine and sometimes actually even put the wine into the food.
She studied wine and loved to share new wines with her friends and family. Every glass paired exceptionally well with her beautiful smile and famous laughter. A full obituary can be found at www.stevensmemorialchapel.com
Services will be at Stevens Memorial Chapel (607 28th St., Ames, IA 50010) with visitation on Friday, August 30 from 5-7pm and funeral on Saturday, August 31 at 1pm. A private burial will follow at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 29, 2019