Kensington - Marilyn Louise Markman, a resident of Kensington, Maryland, passed away on the morning of May 2, 2020, at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Maryland, a victim of COVID-19. She was 90 years old. Marilyn was born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Lester and Leonore Gates, also of Des Moines. She attended North High School in Des Moines and the State University of Iowa, where she met and married her husband Sherwin Markman, from whom she divorced in 1980. She is survived by three children, Stephen Madison Markman of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Peggy Richter), Nicole Mari Markman of Thurmont, Maryland, and Stacy Lynn Markman (Michael Tranfo) of Friday Harbor, Washington, as well as one grandson, William Markman Tranfo of Los Angeles, California. She is also survived by her loving companion of over thirty years, Jerome Wilner of Germantown, Maryland. Marilyn was a devoted and caring mother to her children. She was loving and compassionate, encouraging them to seek their own higher aspirations. A creative sprit, she loved to dance and laugh. She was also an accomplished artist, specializing in beautiful and unique collages of painted rice paper. The family is planning a memorial service at an appropriate future date.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 4 to May 5, 2020
