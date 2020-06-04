Marilyn Mae St. John
Kalamazoo, MI - Age 94, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday June 02, 2020. Born on November 7, 1925 in Des Moines, Iowa, daughter of Fremont and Jessie St. John. Marilyn graduated from Lincoln High in January 1943. On May 17, 1946, she was married to Jerome V Uhlman. On November 29, 1975, she was married to Gene Stone. Marilyn's legacies are her children, David Uhlman & Janis Etzcorn; grandchildren, Jason Uhlman, Ryan Etzcorn & Madelyn Etzcorn; and three great-grandchildren. Contributions in Marilyn's memory may be made by visiting this website: www.joldersma-klein.com for the full obituary.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.