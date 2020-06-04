Marilyn Mae St. John
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Mae St. John

Kalamazoo, MI - Age 94, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday June 02, 2020. Born on November 7, 1925 in Des Moines, Iowa, daughter of Fremont and Jessie St. John. Marilyn graduated from Lincoln High in January 1943. On May 17, 1946, she was married to Jerome V Uhlman. On November 29, 1975, she was married to Gene Stone. Marilyn's legacies are her children, David Uhlman & Janis Etzcorn; grandchildren, Jason Uhlman, Ryan Etzcorn & Madelyn Etzcorn; and three great-grandchildren. Contributions in Marilyn's memory may be made by visiting this website: www.joldersma-klein.com for the full obituary.

JOLDERSMA & KLEIN 917 S. Burdick Street Kalamazoo, MI 49001 269-343-2628




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joldersma & Klein Funeral Home
917 S Burdick St
Kalamazoo, MI 49001
(269) 343-2628
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved