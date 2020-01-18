|
|
Marilyn McCrory
Des Moines -
Marilyn Frances Craig McCrory passed away on January 16, 2020. Marilyn was born June 5th, 1936 in Boone, Iowa to Roscoe and Roxie Craig. Married to the late Richard McCrory.
Survived by her children Sandra (Robert)Tijerina, Ross (DeeDee) McCrory, Dave McCrory, Paul McCrory, and stepdaughter Joy (Richard) Davison. Also survived by Sisters Jacqueline Smith, and Sandy Craig, 20 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Nieces, nephews and many friends. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, husband, 2 stepsons and 1 grandson.
There will be a Memorial Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 10:30 AM followed by a luncheon.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020