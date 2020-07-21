Marilyn Miller
Perry - Funeral services for Marilyn Miller, 85, of Perry, IA will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 24, 2020 at New Hope Church, 25712 Highway 6, Adel, IA. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Minburn, IA. Marilyn passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family after a brief battle with cancer.
Survivors include her husband, Lloyd Miller of Perry, IA; two sons, Tony (Christy) Miller of Greeley, CO and Scott (Shelley) Miller of Thornton, CO; one daughter, Melanie (Colin) Frantz of Churdan, IA; five grandchildren and one sister, Gloria Renshaw of Bouton, IA.
Memorials will be directed to New Hope Church or Minburn Women's Legion Auxiliary in Marilyn's name. They may be sent to Murdock Funeral Home, Perry, IA. Online condolences may be sent to murdockfuneralhome.net