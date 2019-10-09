|
|
Marilyn Moberg
Des Moines - Marilyn Alice Moberg was born November 10, 1931 in Bloomington, IN to Ralph and Hazel (Caldwell) Robinson. She passed away peacefully under hospice care surrounded by her family on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the age of 87.
She is survived by her children, Steven (Maria) Moberg, Julie (Jeff) Cartwright, and Matthew (Carol) Moberg; three grandsons, Jake, Eric, and Dean; great-grandchildren, Hendrix, Cruz, Anniston, and Adley; and many other extended family and friends.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Moberg; parents, Ralph and Hazel Robinson; and her siblings, Lois Ann and Dale.
Visitation and viewing will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Cremation will occur. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 14, 2019 at Epworth United Methodist Church, 412 Euclid Avenue, Des Moines, followed by burial of her urn at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Epworth UMC in loving memory of Marilyn.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019