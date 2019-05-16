|
Marilyn Murphy
Ankeny - Marilyn Perkins Murphy died unexpectedly on May 13, 2019 in Des Moines, IA. She was born in 1931 in Cedar, Iowa. Marilyn graduated from Cedar High School and then went to earn a business degree from Chillicothe Business School becoming a Certified Professional Secretary. She worked in Topeka, KS, and then went to Pakistan and Iran working for the Corps of Engineers.
In 1965 she married Jim Murphy, of Terrill, in Des Moines, IA. They moved to Runnells, IA in 1966 where they established Murphy's Walnut Hill Nursery and ran the Christmas tree farm and nursery for 52 years.
She was an active member of her community and church. She was a member of the Centennial United Methodist church, the Runnells Lions Clubs, the Iowa Christmas Tree Growers and Polk County Democrats.
Marilyn enjoyed being active, spending time with family and friends, planting flowers and completing crossword puzzles. She was a big fan of basketball, and was a talented six-on-six guard in her days as a player. Marilyn worked hard at everything she did, being named Secretary of the Year in 1968 by the Hawkeye chapter of the National Secretaries Association, International. She was a proud partner alongside her husband as they built and ran the family Christmas Tree Farm.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter Anne Owens (Todd) of Ankeny, and sister Dorothy Van Zee of Williamsburg, (formerly Gibson, IA). She was preceded in death by her husband Jim, of Runnells, IA, her parents Clarence and Maude (Ahrens) Perkins, of Fremont, IA brothers Paul & Kenneth Perkins of Fremont, IA and her sister Irene Perkins of Des Moines, IA. Marilyn will be remembered fondly by her daughter, many nieces, nephews and great-generations and many, many friends.
Visitation will be on Saturday, May 18 from 9:30-11:30 am at Ivy Centennial United Methodist Church with burial at a later date. Arrangements are being coordinated by Hamilton's Funeral Home in Altoona, IA.
Memorial contributions may be made to HOPE Ministries, the Animal Rescue League, the Polk County Democratic Central Committee, or the Iowa Farmers Union Budget Fund.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 16 to May 17, 2019