Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM



Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery
Marilyn O'Neel


1932 - 2020
Marilyn O'Neel Obituary
Marilyn O'Neel

des moines - Marilyn O'Neel, 87, passed away January 29, 2020 at Scottish Rite Park.

Marilyn was born May 28, 1932 in Des Moines to Hubert and Opal Farr. She worked as a pharmacy technician for many years. Marilyn enjoyed reading fiction and spending time with family. Marilyn's greatest joy in life was looking after others. She kept a meticulous home for her husband, four sons and extended family and friends.

Marilyn was a selfless person who never missed a soccer game, recital, or play. She supported her children and grand children in anything they did.

Marilyn is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Jack; sons, Brian, Barry, Dennis (Tracy) and Cory; grandchildren, Shannon, Lindsey, Kate, Luke and Elizabeth; as well as four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dixie Barton; and daughter-in-law, Ruth O'Neel.

The family will greet friends Friday, February 7, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Park Avenue Presbyterian Church.

Condolences may be directed to www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
