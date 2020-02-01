|
|
Marilyn O'Neel
des moines - Marilyn O'Neel, 87, passed away January 29, 2020 at Scottish Rite Park.
Marilyn was born May 28, 1932 in Des Moines to Hubert and Opal Farr. She worked as a pharmacy technician for many years. Marilyn enjoyed reading fiction and spending time with family. Marilyn's greatest joy in life was looking after others. She kept a meticulous home for her husband, four sons and extended family and friends.
Marilyn was a selfless person who never missed a soccer game, recital, or play. She supported her children and grand children in anything they did.
Marilyn is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Jack; sons, Brian, Barry, Dennis (Tracy) and Cory; grandchildren, Shannon, Lindsey, Kate, Luke and Elizabeth; as well as four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dixie Barton; and daughter-in-law, Ruth O'Neel.
The family will greet friends Friday, February 7, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Park Avenue Presbyterian Church.
Condolences may be directed to www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020