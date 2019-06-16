|
Marilyn Oneal
Adel - Marilyn (Spillers) Oneal was born in Adel, IA on June 5, 1926. She passed away on June 8, 2019 at the age of 93.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the First Christian Church in Adel with burial following at Oakdale Cemetery in Adel. Family will greet friends Tuesday, June 18th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home in Adel.
Marilyn is survived by three sons, Alan (Denise), David (Janelle) and Jim (Sheryl); a sister, Marguerite Ganoe; two brothers; Larry Spillers of Davenport and Harry Spillers of Tucson, Arizona; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Adel First Christian Church or Everystep Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register on June 16, 2019